A Cereal that Satisfies Your Craving for Crunch



Chelsea Leeds | Sun Staff Writer permalink

Chelsea Leeds | Sun Staff Writer permalink

Chelsea Leeds | Sun Staff Writer permalink

Chelsea Leeds | Sun Staff Writer permalink

Chelsea Leeds | Sun Staff Writer permalink

Chelsea Leeds | Sun Staff Writer permalink

Chelsea Leeds | Sun Staff Writer permalink

Whether you’re looking for a snack on the go, a topping to sprinkle onto your yogurt or a crunchy cereal to mix with your favorite milk, this granola will satisfy each of those cravings. Naturally sweetened with banana and maple syrup, this gluten-free granola’s subtle sweetness can be enhanced with the addition of fresh berries or a drizzle of syrup or honey.

Buckwheat & Quinoa Banana Granola (GF)

I adapted my granola from a recipe found on Food52, a website that features articles about food and travel. In order for the flavors of the banana and cinnamon to stand out, I slightly adjusted the ratios and substituted some of the buckwheat for quinoa to incorporate another form of crunch. This recipe makes about two cups.

Ingredients:

½ cup raw buckwheat groats

½ cup quinoa (any color works)*

½ cup coconut flakes

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 ripe banana

1 tablespoon olive oil (or coconut oil)

1 ½ tablespoons maple syrup**

1 pinch of sea salt

*Look for gluten-free label if required.

**Add another ½ tablespoon of maple syrup for a slightly sweeter granola.

Directions: