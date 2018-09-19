A Cereal that Satisfies Your Craving for Crunch

Whether you’re looking for a snack on the go, a topping to sprinkle onto your yogurt or a crunchy cereal to mix with your favorite milk, this granola will satisfy each of those cravings. Naturally sweetened with banana and maple syrup, this gluten-free granola’s subtle sweetness can be enhanced with the addition of fresh berries or a drizzle of syrup or honey.
Buckwheat & Quinoa Banana Granola (GF)
I adapted my granola from a recipe found on Food52, a website that features articles about food and travel. In order for the flavors of the banana and cinnamon to stand out, I slightly adjusted the ratios and substituted some of the buckwheat for quinoa to incorporate another form of crunch. This recipe makes about two cups.
Ingredients:
½ cup raw buckwheat groats
½ cup quinoa (any color works)*
½ cup coconut flakes
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 ripe banana
1 tablespoon olive oil (or coconut oil)
1 ½ tablespoons maple syrup**
1 pinch of sea salt
*Look for gluten-free label if required.
**Add another ½ tablespoon of maple syrup for a slightly sweeter granola.
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350℉. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a bowl, stir the buckwheat groats together with coconut flakes and spices.
- In a separate bowl, mash the banana with a fork into an applesauce-like consistency. Add the banana mixture to the buckwheat.
- Add olive oil, maple syrup and salt. Stir until everything is evenly coated and spread across lined baking sheet.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until fragrant and golden. Allow to cool before storing or enjoying. Store in a cool, dry place for optimal freshness.