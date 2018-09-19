IMG_7252

Chelsea Leeds | Sun Staff Writer

A Cereal that Satisfies Your Craving for Crunch

Whether you’re looking for a snack on the go, a topping to sprinkle onto your yogurt or a crunchy cereal to mix with your favorite milk, this granola will satisfy each of those cravings. Naturally sweetened with banana and maple syrup, this gluten-free granola’s subtle sweetness can be enhanced with the addition of fresh berries or a drizzle of syrup or honey.

Buckwheat & Quinoa Banana Granola (GF)

I adapted my granola from a recipe found on Food52, a website that features articles about food and travel. In order for the flavors of the banana and cinnamon to stand out, I slightly adjusted the ratios and substituted some of the buckwheat for quinoa to incorporate another form of crunch. This recipe makes about two cups.

Ingredients:

½ cup raw buckwheat groats

½ cup quinoa (any color works)*

½ cup coconut flakes

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 ripe banana

1 tablespoon olive oil (or coconut oil)

1 ½ tablespoons maple syrup**

1 pinch of sea salt

*Look for gluten-free label if required.

**Add another ½ tablespoon of maple syrup for a slightly sweeter granola.

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350℉. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a bowl, stir the buckwheat groats together with coconut flakes and spices.
  3. In a separate bowl, mash the banana with a fork into an applesauce-like consistency. Add the banana mixture to the buckwheat.
  4. Add olive oil, maple syrup and salt. Stir until everything is evenly coated and spread across lined baking sheet.
  5. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until fragrant and golden. Allow to cool before storing or enjoying. Store in a cool, dry place for optimal freshness.