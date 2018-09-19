Men’s Hockey Picked First in Both ECAC Polls for First Time in 13 Years

For the first time since 2005-06, Cornell men’s hockey has been picked by both the media and coaches to finish atop the ECAC, the conference announced on Wednesday morning.

Cornell received 16 first-place votes in each poll and holds a double-digit vote cushion on consensus No. 2 Princeton in both polls. Princeton, which upset the Red in the ECAC semifinals, received four first-place votes in each poll while Harvard received a lone first-place vote in the media poll.

The Red is coming off the heels of a first-place finish in the ECAC in the regular season last year, going 17-3-2 in conference en route to the program’s ninth regular season title. As it looks to defend the Clearly Cup and beyond this upcoming season, Cornell will benefit from the retention of all of its defensive corps and its star goaltender sophomore Matt Galajda — recently selected as the goalie on the preseason all-ECAC team.

While the Red remains intact from its title-winning campaign on the defensive side of the ice, it will forge through this season without its top three scorers from 2017 in Trevor Yates ’18, Alex Rauter ’18 and Anthony Angello ’19, who left Cornell early to join the Penguins’ AHL affiliate in Scranton.

Replacing those who have taken off the Carnelian and White for the last time will be eight new freshmen set to join the squad this year, including five forwards, two defensemen and a goaltender.

It is the first time since before the 2005-06 season that Cornell was selected first overall in either poll, when it was chosen in both. That season saw the Red finish third in the conference with an ECAC record of 13-6-3.

Cornell will open its 2018-19 campaign with a pair of home contests against Michigan State October 26 and 27.

The full polls are below. First place votes are in parentheses.

ECAC Preseason Polls:

Coaches Media

1. Cornell — 117 (16) 1. Cornell — 246 (16)

2. Princeton — 106 (4) 2. Princeton — 217 (4)

3. Union — 97 3. Clarkson — 200

4. Clarkson — 92 4. Union — 193

5. Harvard — 89 5. Harvard — 180 (1)

6. Yale — 64 6. Dartmouth — 126

7. Quinnipiac — 63 7. Yale — 124

8. Dartmouth — 54 8. Quinnipiac — 119

9. Colgate — 36 9. Colgate — 92

T-10. Rensselaer — 28 10. Rensselaer — 56

T-10. St. Lawrence — 28 11. Brown — 47

12. Brown — 18 12. St. Lawrence — 40