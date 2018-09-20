Male Subject Robs Tompkins Trust Company Branch in Downtown Ithaca

A male subject robbed a Tompkins Trust Company bank in downtown Ithaca on Thursday at about 6 p.m.

The male displayed a handgun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the bank branch located on 775 South Meadow Street, according to a statement released by the Ithaca Police Department. IPD responded to the scene just after the robbery occurred.

Officer Jamie Williamson said that there are no additional comments at this time when asked by The Sun whether any employees were hurt.

This is not the first time the South Meadow branch was robbed in the last year. Chiao B. Slater pleaded guilty to robbing the South Meadow branch in December in addition to a different bank in Lansing in January, the Ithaca Journal reported in June.

The South Meadow branch is one of six Tompkins Trust Company branch offices listed on its website.

IPD is currently seeking any possible additional information on the incident.