Homecoming Fireworks and Laser Light Show Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

Bad news for visiting alums: Cornell’s homecoming fireworks and laser light show scheduled for Friday is now cancelled due to predicted inclement weather conditions.

“Due to severe weather conditions forecast by the National Weather Service to arrive in the Ithaca area between 7pm and 9pm, tonight’s #CornellHomecoming Fireworks and Laser Light Show has been cancelled for the safety of guests,” Cornell Alumni Association posted on facebook.

The National Weather Service expects thunderstorms and rainfall to begin at roughly seven p.m., with the brunt of the storm starting at nine p.m. The planned homecoming celebration spanned from seven to nine p.m.

Tomorrow’s homecoming events are expected to continue as planned, the University announced on Twitter.