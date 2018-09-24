Student Spotlight on Melissa Page ’20: Researching an Optimal Response to Allergies

There are few things that can put a damper on an end of summer evening in upstate New York, but allergies are one of them. The classic watery eyes, incessant sneezing, and insatiable back of throat itch one feels while relaxing on Libe Slope or hiking to Second Dam can be attributed to little molecules called allergens, and our bodies defense against them. Yet pollen isn’t the only thing that can send one running for a tissue or bathroom. Many compounds in the environment including plants, food and bacteria can cause full scale immunological responses and Melissa Page ’20 has set out to better understand why.

Researching alongside Simon Freuh Ph.D. in the Elia Tait Wonjo Lab of Immunology, Page has focused on explaining in detail the mechanisms behind the severe immune response caused by atopic dermatitis—a chronic inflammatory, skin disease that is the second most common skin-related allergy in dogs.

While this may seem like a very specific malady, the mechanism that causes this response is uniform across all species and involves cells and has receptors analogous to allergen pathways in the human body. Through the study of a prostaglandin receptor called CRTH2, a lipid receptor found in T-cell lymphocytes, Page hopes to solve the vexing issues of allergic reactions in humans.

Page explained that her motivation for conducting allergy-related research came from her experience working with allergy development in children previously.

“After doing nutrition research, one summer, at University of Rochester, where I looked at microbiomes and allergy development in kids, I wanted to expand my work in the field of immunology,” she said.

Page started last year in Tait Wonjo lab and is now in the process of wrapping up a research thesis on the role of prostaglandin receptors in allergic reactions.

CRTH2 is found on the membrane of CD4+ helper T-cells, the gate-keepers of the immune system that initiate the body’s inflammatory response. When activated by allergens, CRTH2 signals macrophages, B-cells, cytotoxic T-cells, among others by secreting cytokines such as interleukin 4 and interleukin 5.

Page has also investigated this process in mice. After agitating the ear tissue of mice with and without the gene that codes for the CRTH2 receptor, with a model antigen that mimics the antigen responsible for atopic dermatitis, Page harvested and processed the outer-skin and lymph tissues from each sample. She then compared the presence of cytokines and other immune cells through specific cell screening techniques.

While Page is still in the process of analyzing her data she believes her project will have similar implications and contribute some explanation to a previous discovery made by Tait Wonjo lab earlier this year. Through a study of helminth worm infection in dogs, Page’s fellow researchers found that by eliminating the CRTH2 gene, there was a decreased immune response but an increased clearance of the worm.

This suggests that a full immune response is not necessarily required for efficient remedying of certain diseases and that a specific balance of inflammation is optimal.

“My project may not give direct answers or save lives but a big part of immunology research is just gaining knowledge that helps to add to other aspects of the field,” Page said.

Through her research thesis, Page hopes to better understand the specific behavior of CRTH2 to unpack the intricacies of general allergen responses. Ultimately, this knowledge can be utilized for clinical application in a veterinary setting or even regarding human health.

