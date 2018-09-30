Around the Ivy League: Dartmouth and Princeton Rolling Early

With three weeks of Ivy football on the books, only Princeton and Dartmouth have maintained perfect ledgers — and they’ve done so in style.

On Saturday, Princeton and Dartmouth, both 3-0, each captured their first Ivy win in dominant fashion. Dartmouth’s average margin of victory is 28 points thus far, while Princeton’s is a Saban-esque 40.

Princeton 45, Columbia 10

After a promising start, Columbia was thoroughly smothered by Princeton on both sides of the ball. Columbia returned the opening kickoff 93 yards, yet was forced to settle for a field goal. Princeton put up two touchdowns in the first quarter before the Lions answered in the opening moments of the second to make the score 13-10. But from that point onwards, Princeton took back control.

Tiger quarterback John Lovett torched Columbia’s defense for 174 yards and two touchdowns rushing, plus two more touchdowns in the air. Princeton’s offense put up 540 total yards, including 360 on the ground, a sure blow to Columbia’s run defense that entered the game having given up only 70 rushing yards combined in their first two times out.

Dartmouth 37, Penn 14

Dartmouth rolled Penn for the program’s 700th all-time win. Penn didn’t venture into Green territory until the final three minutes of the first half, on the way to setting up a touchdown. Dartmouth ran away in the second half, opening with a 59-yard passing TD from Derek Kyler, one of his three in the third quarter. Two offensive linemen scored touchdowns for Dartmouth — one on a fumble recovered in the end zone and the other through the air.

Dartmouth plays at preseason Ivy favorite Yale on Friday night.

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Brown wide receiver Jakob Prall caught three touchdown passes in the first half as the Bears built an early, insurmountable lead over the Hoyas. Brown’s defense bent but didn’t break, allowing 321 total yards, but keeping Georgetown to just one score and 2-14 on third down conversions.

Yale 35, Maine 13

Playing without injured top running back Zane Dudek, Yale aired it out on offense with encouraging results. Quarterback Kurt Rawlings passed for 306 yards and 3 touchdowns, all thrown to wide receiver Reed Klubnik. Yale scored steadily and kept Maine off the board until late in the third quarter; other than two long passing touchdowns for the Bears, Yale’s defense was dominant.