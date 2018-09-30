Award-Winning Poet Visits Cornell, Discusses LGBTQ+ Issues and Experiences, Intersectionality

Award-winning poet Andrea Gibson visited Cornell on Friday to read poetry grappling with LGBTQ+ oppression, identity, intersectionality, gun control and liberating society for marginalized people.

Gibson, who prefers non-gender pronouns, is a spoken-word poet and LGBTQ+ activist. Gibson runs Stay Here With Me, an “interactive, safe space offering collective support while encouraging individual healing to keep those who visit alive today, and wanting to stay alive until tomorrow.”

Andrea Gibson is the inaugural winner of the Women of the World Poetry Slam, third place winner of the Individual World Poetry Slam in 2006 and 2007, and fourth place winner of the 2004 National Poetry Slam.

“I’m going to start with love before I start yelling about Trump,” Gibson told the room at the beginning of the event. “I’ll eventually come back to more love and then yell more about Trump.”

Gibson usually doesn’t decide the order of the poems until they get on stage and “feel into what I can read authentically and honestly that night, and what I feel like the room can take in.”

“One of the only things we have control over in this life is where we put our attention. As the poet onstage, you’re being the guide of where people’s attention is going,” Gibson said. “So if we spend a lot of time in grief, then I’ll try to move the attention to a different place for a little while and then maybe come back to grief.”

Gibson’s poems, such as “Your Life,” “Orlando” and “Angels of the Get-Through,” articulated the confusion about identity, trauma and mental health issues faced by many members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Another poem, which Gibson described as “essentially a creative curse word,” was called “To The Men Catcalling My Girlfriend While I’m Walking Beside Her.”

Catcalling is common in Ithaca, several audience members stated, to which Gibson responded by saying, “Maybe I should just walk around campus and you could point out the windows to me of places where that happens, and I can start hollering the poem.”

“The whole culture of spoken word is rooted in different social justice movements. It’s really rare to go to a poetry reading these days and not hear somebody specifically talking about what’s happening in our world in a really direct way,” Gibson told The Sun.

During the performance, Gibson urged all Cornell students to use any privileges they have to stand up for others who are being targeted.

“I think this is a time where every opportunity you have to step in: to say something, to change something, to do something, to call out something being harmful,” Gibson said. “It’s not as though we have a lot of time. There’s no time — so much is happening every moment that is destroying people’s lives.”

Amidst the current political climate, Gibson encouraged audience members to engage in difficult conversations with people who disagree with their own beliefs.

“Often if you think people aren’t receptive, there are ways to change the conversation so that they will be more receptive,” Gibson said. “One of the most important things is tenderness towards each other.”

“Find people who love and accept you just as you are right now and surround yourself with those people. Be really willing to regularly ask them to tell you why you’re amazing,” Gibson said.