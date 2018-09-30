Cornell Ranked Last Among Ivy League Schools by U.S. News

Cornell is the 19th best university in the world and 11th best university in the United States, according to the World University Ranking 2019 by The Times Higher Education. Cornell is also ranked the last among the Ivy League by U.S. News, taking the 16th spot on the national list.

The Times Higher Education ranks more than 1250 universities around the globe based on performance indicators reflecting what it believes to be the “core mission” of research-intensive universities: teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

Cornell received an overall score of 85.1 percent in the Times Higher Education group ranking, released on Wednesday. It scored 97.4 percent in citations, the highest score it received in a category, and 36.9 percent in industry knowledge, the lowest score it received.

U.S. News, another famous national publisher that compiles rankings on various institutions that released its rankings on Sept. 10, scored Cornell 84 out of 100, tying it with Rice University and placing it one spot behind Brown University.

According to U.S. News’ website, its national ranking focuses on academic quality, taking into account factors such as first-year student retention rate, graduation rate and strength of the faculty.

Cornell also earned 11th place — one spot behind last year’s ranking of 10th place — in the 2019 college rankings by Wall Street Journal, which was conducted in partnership with the Times Higher Education Group. The ranking, according to the group, collected “voices of about 200,000 current college students” to emphasize “how well a college will prepare students for life after graduation.”

Besides general school rankings, Cornell’s individual subjects and programs were also ranked by various publishers including the U.S. News and THE.

U.S. News ranked Cornell 10th in the undergraduate business program, 9th in engineering programs and 5th in biological/agricultural programs. Times Higher Education group rated Cornell as having the world’s 14th best life sciences subjects, 16th best social sciences subjects, 20th engineering and technology programs and 25th arts and humanities subjects.

Regarding specific program ratings, Good Food Institutes placed Cornell’s plant-based meat research on the top of its ranking list of global universities for showcasing “the greatest potential” to advance plant-based and clean meat research which, according to GFI, might “revolutionize the food system” and help researchers tackle the world’s biggest problems in the future.

Cornell is also home to the best architecture program in the country, according to DesignIntelligence, an institute that is dedicated to “business success of architecture, engineering, construction, and design organizations” in its annual ranking published on the Architecture Record. Cornell has maintained the top leading position in architecture since 2011 with the exception of 2014, when it dropped to the 2nd position.

In terms of non-academic factors, U.S. News ranked Cornell as the 3rd best college for veterans. Niche, a college ranking and analysis website, scored Cornell “A+” in campus food and diversity and “A” in student life and party scene, based on public data sets and reviews.

Cornell President Martha E. Pollack told The Sun in a previous interview that while the school ratings “do matter to the parents”, she considered them “pernicious” to some of the school’s “right” development strategies including cutting costs.

Cornell University didn’t respond immediately to a request of comment on September 28th.