THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | September 30th, 2018

At Monday’s Graduate and Professional Student Assembly meeting, President Martha E. Pollack outlined the University’s initiatives regarding diversity, inclusion and mental health. (Jing Jiang / Sun Staff Photographer)
The Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management hosted a reception on Tuesday showcasing the results of the “My Story, Our Story” picture campaign. (Jing Jiang / Sun Staff Photographer)
Mathew Knowles, music executive and father of Beyoncé, spoke about his experiences with racism and encouraged students to speak up about injustices. (Haonan Peng / Sun Staff Photographer)
Tracy Mitrano, J.D. ’95, Democratic candidate for the 23rd Congressional District of New York, hosted an open forum at the Southside Community Center in downtown Ithaca on Friday. (Ben Parker / Sun Staff Photographer)
Poet and activist Andrea Gibson performed at Klarman Hall on Friday. (Jing Jiang / Sun Staff Photographer)
Senior safety Jake Watkins takes down the ball carrier at Saturday’s game against Sacred Heart University. The Red claimed its first victory of the year in stellar fashion, with six different players scoring touchdowns throughout the game. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
At the 36th Annual Downtown Ithaca Apple Harvest Festival, local farmers gathered to sell a wide variety of apples, apple beverages, and baked goods. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
