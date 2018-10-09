Captain Seggebruch Wins Weekly Ivy League Honor

After Cornell football rallied from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to beat Harvard on Saturday, senior linebacker and captain Reis Seggebruch was named the Ivy League’s defensive player of the week.

Seggebruch had a game-high 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in the 28-24 victory. Both sacks came on third down. The Cornell defense surrendered just 137 yards through and kept the Harvard offense to just 10-for-37 passing, and held the Crimson scoreless in the game’s final 10 minutes as quarterback Dalton Banks and the Cornell offense mounted a comeback.

Seggebruch is third on the team with 21 total tackles this season and is now tied for the team league with 2.5 sacks.

This is the second consecutive week a Cornellian earned defensive player of the week honors — junior cornerback David Jones won the weekly prize after the Red’s win over Sacred Heart.

The Red takes the road to face No. 17/20 Colgate on Saturday.