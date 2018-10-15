Cornell Alumna Dies in Bus Crash on Way From Ithaca to New York City

A bus traveling from Ithaca to New York City crashed at around 9 p.m. on Sunday evening in Pennsylvania, killing Cornell alumna Rebecca Blanco M.B.A. ’17 and injuring several others believed to be Cornell students.

According to a Pennsylvania state police press release, a private charter bus left the roadway and proceeded into a wooded area in Lackawanna County, injuring multiple passengers. State police are investigating the incident, the release says.

The bus company involved has not been identified at this time.

The Lackawanna county coroner believes the bus was filled with Cornell University students, WNEP.com reports.

One passenger was airlifted and multiple others were taken to area hospitals, according to the release. Blanco was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a statement from Vice President Joel Malina, other passengers sustained injuries in the crash and the University is “monitoring the situation.”

Blanco was 33 years old and from Vacaville, CA. She received her M.B.A from Cornell University last year and recently started at SNOWE in New York City, according to her LinkedIn page.

Blanco was the social media chair of the Johnson Women in Tech conference in 2016.

A media contact for the state police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.