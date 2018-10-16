Governor Cuomo Kicks off Ithaca Airport Renovations to Send the Region ‘Soaring’

This post will be updated.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a $24 million expansion of Tompkins Regional Airport on Tuesday, which could help Cornellians from far off lands beyond the reaches of Westchester or New Jersey get a more direct route to campus.

Cuomo announced the expansion in May, including $14.2 million in grant funding from New York State to aid the project, which includes expansions of the ticket counter, security facilities and dining area, as well as six new gates and three new boarding bridges.

“Ithaca deserves an airport that will fuel the economic growth and fuel the perception and reality that you are the place for the future,” Cuomo said in May, according to the Ithaca Journal. “The new airport will offer a world-class passenger experience.”

Tuesday’s ceremony kicks off the first of a three-phase construction planned to finish by the end of 2019. The airport will remain open during construction, according to the Ithaca Voice.

The new facilities will also include a 5,000 square-foot federal customs facility, which Cuomo and Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick ‘09 said would boost Ithaca’s economy and open the growing city to international business and investment, The Sun previously reported. Currently, international travelers must route through airports elsewhere to clear customs.

On October 4, Tompkins Regional Airport started a direct non-stop route to D.C.’s Washington International Dulles Airport and invested about $25,000 in It’s Your Business: Welcoming China to Ithaca, an initiative to develop facilities for tourism and business from Asia, according to airport director Mike Hall.

In an interview with The Sun, Hall noted that Cornell’s position as a global institution and its “need for global connectivity to the airport.”

The plan also includes transplanting the Department of Transportation’s facility from its current location on the Cayuga Waterfront to a spot adjacent to the airport, opening up a plot assessed at $43 million in a valuable development corridor, according to FlyIthaca.com

In his address, Cuomo said the project would send the Southern Tier “soaring,” and “provide the region with a 21st century international gateway that will not only enhance the passenger travel experience, but also encourage new investments in Ithaca and beyond.”

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said the project would help make Ithaca a hub for international travel and improve the passenger experience.

“This transformational project will provide the region with a 21st century international gateway that will not only enhance the passenger travel experience, but also encourage new investments in Ithaca and beyond to keep the Southern Tier Soaring,” Hochul said according to a press release.