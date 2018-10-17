Women’s Soccer Heads to Providence in Search of First Ivy Win

Cornell women’s soccer will attempt to end its four-game losing streak as they travel to take on conference rival Brown on Saturday.

Having fallen to Columbia 2-1 in overtime in its Ivy opener, Cornell (1-10-1, 0-4 Ivy League) has failed to score a goal in four straight games, including three in the conference. The Bears (5-7-1, 1-3) could present significant challenges to a Cornell team defense whose offense hardly scores on its own as it is.

“Although Brown are entering this game following a loss against Harvard, their offensive nature and high propensity to score goals will remain a big threat,” said head coach Dwight Hornibrook.

While Cornell has been without a goal, the Brown offense has scored five goals in its past two contests alone. And the Bears have historically dominated this fixture, with a 25-7-4 advantage against the Red.

“We need to focus on our approach while attacking, in order to ensure that we are a constant threat throughout the game,” Hornibrook said. “Although being defensively sound is important, we must press forward and find a way to put the ball in the back of the net, and try our best to end this losing streak.”

The Red defended well against Yale in its last outing, only conceding one goal at the end of the first half.

“As the Bears have the ability to break fast on the counter attack, we need to ensure that our defense is robust and keeps the quick attackers at bay,” Hornibrook said.

The training sessions prior to this weeks matchup focused on improving the Red’s attacking prowess, in order to foster a strong offensive mentality among the team.

“Although we want to bounce back from the string of poor results, it is important to not get distracted by the past and approach the game with a positive mentality,” Hornibrook said.

Following the game against Brown, the Red will return home to host defending Ivy League Champion, Princeton. The Ivy league conference will then end with an away game at Dartmouth on Saturday, November 3rd. The game against the Bears will commence at 1 p.m, and it will be broadcasted on ESPN+.