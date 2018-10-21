THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | October 21st, 2018

Mark Webster, CEO of Cortland Regional Medical Center, offers his perspective on the current state of the U.S. healthcare system and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (D-Vt.) single payer healthcare platform at a debate held by the Cornell Political Union on Monday. (Michael Wenye Li / Sun Photography Editor)
Visitors try samples at The Straight Edge’s grand opening event at Willard Straight Hall on Wednesday. (Harry Dang / Sun Staff Photographer)
Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano J.D. ’95 held a town hall meeting at Statler Auditorium on Wednesday. The candidate explained her personal background and discussed her views on a wide range of topics, from immigration to cybersecurity. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Visitors sampled coffee, kombucha and snacks at the grand opening of the remodeled Market at Café Jennie in the Cornell Store on Thursday. (Jing Jiang / Sun Staff Photographer)
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor spoke at Bailey Hall on Thursday. Sotomayor encouraged students to take action to change the world for the better and recalled her experiences as a student at Princeton and as a judge later on. (Michael Wenye Li / Sun Photography Editor)
BreakFree Hip Hop performs in front of Goldwin Smith Hall at Fall Fest on Saturday. (Jose Covarrubias / Sun Staff Photographer)
Johnson Museum attendants enjoy a performance by Cornell Avant Garde Ensemble and Luciano Chessa at the New Instruments of the Future Past event on Saturday. (Jose Covarrubias / Sun Staff Photographer)
