Near-Naked Cornell Runner Attacks 2 Women, Threatens to Rape Them After Taking ‘Acid,’ Witnesses and Police Say

Police arrested a Cornell freshman Sunday afternoon after he attacked two women and told them he was going to rape them while he was wearing only a green T-shirt, according to police and witnesses.

Saano E. Murembya ’22, of Okemos, Michigan, has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of attempted sexual abuse and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful imprisonment. The 18-year-old runner on the cross country and track and field teams was released from jail after posting bail, which was set at $7,500 cash or $15,000 bond.

Murembya’s girlfriend said in a sworn statement to police that before the alleged attacks, he took the hallucinogen LSD in High Rise 5. After that, the girlfriend said, he “told me he wanted to rape me” and “at one point threw me to the floor.”

Police and witnesses say that when Murembya’s girlfriend and roommate could not calm him down in High Rise 5, he left the building and sexually abused two women, telling them and bystanders near the Robert Purcell Community Center that he wanted to rape them.

When he got to RPCC shortly after 4 p.m., police and witnesses said Murembya, still naked from the waist down, grabbed a woman, pinned her down and tried to take her clothes off while yelling that he was going to rape her.

A staff member yelled for Murembya to leave the woman alone, and he “sprinted out of the door,” two female freshmen told police.

The two women said they left the building for a bus stop when they saw Murembya trying to get into Jameson Hall. He repeatedly yelled for them to “come over,” they told police, and when they ignored him, he said “Then I am coming over to you!” and ran toward the pair.

“We are shocked and terrified and stunned,” one of the freshmen told police. The two women ran away, holding onto each other, and tried to hide behind a tree. Murembya grabbed the hair and jacket hood of one of the freshmen and told her, “We are both black. I am going to rape you!” she told police.

The freshmen said Murembya then tackled her from behind and straddled her.

“His naked body is touching me with his penis touching my body,” she told police. “I tried to escape but he was too overpowering for me.”

Murembya’s lawyer did not respond to multiple requests for comment Tuesday.

Witnesses said the same RPCC staff member who had gotten Murembya to leave the first woman alone then pulled Murembya off of the freshman woman.

One male freshman told police that Murembya then ran into an open field “yelling that he wants to rape someone.”

The freshman said that when Murembya ran toward him, he grabbed his arms and put him “in a hold around his neck.”

As a crowd formed, the male freshman told bystanders to call 911 and to get Murembya water while they waited for police to arrive.

“Throughout the time I was holding him, I heard him say that he wanted to ‘fuck’ the women he was going after and that he wanted it all to end and that he wanted to die,” the freshman told police. “I told him that people were going to help him and that he was going to be OK.”

Murembya’s girlfriend told police that she saw him “put a tab of what he called acid in his mouth” at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

“There was more than one dose of acid on the piece of paper,” she said.

After Murembya took the LSD, according to his girlfriend, he “said he was feeling fine,” but when he began to peak on the drug, he became incoherent, angry and sad, she said, adding that she refused to let him leave the room.

“Saano was out of control and I could not control him so I called his roommate,” she wrote, shortly after which police say Murembya fled the building and attacked the two women.

After police detained Murembya shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, he was taken by Bangs Ambulance to Cayuga Medical Center, where he was evaluated before his arrest, Cornell police said in a statement Tuesday. A Cornell police spokesman and Tompkins County prosecutor declined to answer further questions about the incident. Cornell Athletics also declined to comment on the arrest of the runner.

The alleged sexual abuse follows a state Education Department report this month that said more sexual assaults were reported at Cornell than at any other college or university in New York between January and May of this year.

With 199 incidents, there were almost twice the number of sexual assault incidents reported at Cornell than at New York University, which has more than twice the students and is second on the list with 100 reports. Responding to the report, Cornell officials said they believe the University is not more dangerous, but that students may be more likely to report assaults at Cornell than students at other colleges.

Dylan McDevitt ’19 contributed reporting to this article.

If you or someone you know is a victim sexual or domestic violence, The Advocacy Center in Tompkins County is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 607-277-5000 to offer free and confidential support. For additional Cornell resources, visit caringcommunity.cornell.edu.