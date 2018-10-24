LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote Mitrano for environmental protection

To the Editor:

For protection of the environment, vote for Mitrano in the New York 23rd District.

As the next generation, nothing will be more important to you all than a clean, livable environment. President Trump has withdrawn the USA from the Paris climate change agreement and promotes fossil fuels, exacerbating atmospheric CO2 levels, essentially saying, contrary to the overwhelming majority of scientists and our recent hurricane experiences, that global warming doesn’t exist. Trump has repealed regulations on powerplant emissions, and regulations protecting streams, river and lakes, and thus our water supply. Local congressional representative Tom Reed has voted with Trump 97 percent of the time. It’s time to replace Reed with someone dedicated to environmental protection for the sake of future generations and our entire world. If you live in or around Ithaca, vote for Tracy Mitrano for Congress on November 6!

Prof. Emeritus Peter J. Davies, horticulture