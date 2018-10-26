Man Shot on Ithaca Commons Following Altercation, Police Say

A man was shot on the Commons in the early morning hours Friday, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

The shooting took place after an altercation that began in Casablanca Pizzeria and continued after those involved exited the building, the police wrote in the press release.

The victim, a 19 year-old man, was transported to a nearby hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Ithaca Journal.

Police responded to the West end of the commons at 1:23 am following reports that a shooting had just occurred, and arrived to find a male victim shot in the chest, according to a press release from the IPD.

Adil Griguihi, the owner of Casablanca, disputed that anything had begun inside the restaurant in a phone call with The Sun.

“There was no argument inside the pizzeria, and I have the camera footage to prove that,” Griguihi said.

The suspects fled the scene. One of the people involved in the shooting was a “white man wearing blue jeans and a light-colored hooded sweatshirt,” the police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Ithaca Police Department.