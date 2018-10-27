1 min ago
Live Blog: Football Looks to Repeat History in Princeton

Remember last year, when Cornell football sunk a last-minute field goal and watched another from Princeton go wide for the win? A year has passed, and Cornell is back in New Jersey to try and make the matchup happen. This time, it’ll have to come over quarterback John Lovett and the high-flying Princeton offense.

