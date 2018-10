To the editor:

Your lack of coverage of the women’s ice hockey team is disgraceful. This is a nationally-ranked team packed with talent that continues a long tradition at Cornell. That talent, past and current, has found itself on the rosters of Canadian and U.S. National teams, and the coach currently doubles as a coach for Team Canada. At the very least, this group of women deserves the full support of the Cornell community.

Michael A. Smith ’69