‘Good Evening, Hockey Fans’ Episode 1: Humble Beginnings

Welcome to the first installment of “Good Evening, Hockey Fans”, a weekly podcast on Cornell hockey brought to you by The Cornell Daily Sun’s sports section. Hosted by senior editor Zachary Silver, sports editor Dylan McDevitt and assistant sports editor Raphy Gendler, this podcast will bring you weekly analysis, insights and color on the Cornell men’s and women’s hockey programs. With appearances from players from each team, other writers from The Sun and more personalities around the storied Cornell programs, this will be your one-stop shop for all-things Cornell hockey.

Listen to episode one below:

Episode outline:

Intro: (0:00-1:28)

Thoughts in 60: (1:28-5:01)

Defense and goaltending’s rough start: (5:01-11:58)

Women’s great start: (11:58-16:45)

Regrouping from MSU; previewing Brown/Yale: (16:45-21:10)

Backup goaltending: (21:10-25:09)

‘What I Like, What I Hate’: (25:09-30:10)

Wrap-up: (30:10-33:34)