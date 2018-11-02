NYT White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman to Examine Trump’s Influence in Hillel Talk

The New York Times Chief White House Correspondent and CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman — a key reporter in all things about the Trump administration since days before Trump announced his candidacy — will speak at Cornell on the “Current Political Landscape” on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

In a talk hosted by Cornell Hillel, Haberman, a New Yorker born to a Jewish family, will share her insights on covering President Trump and examine his relationship with the press, according to a Facebook event page.

A former reporter for The New York Post, The New York Daily News and Politico, Haberman’s experience in political reporting began with coverage of New York City Hall meetings and has now led her to the helm of The Times’s coverage of the White House. In 2018, she and a team of reporters were awarded a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for “reporting on Donald Trump’s advisers and their connections to Russia,” according to her Times biography.

Haberman covered Trump in 2011 when he claimed he was going to run for president “to create a media circus,” according to CNN. So when Trump and his aides invited Haberman to a lunch several days before Trump’s presidential bid garnered national attention, she declined to report anything on him until he actually ran.

“We are stumped. And we really tried,” Haberman wrote on reasons why Trump “will win” after the announcement in June 2015.

Speaking on her relationship with the president, Haberman told CNN that she is “a reporter who is covering him, and I don’t think there’s more of a relationship than that.”

“He has known me awhile and I think he values the familiar in a lot of ways, and that helps. But since he became president, I’ve asked for the time,” she said.

Throughout the course of the presidency, Haberman has racked nearly 1 million Twitter followers and has covered a range of angles on the administration, from immigration policies, to the political roles of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and most recently, how Trump’s rhetoric inspired Barbara Streisand’s newest album.

In addition to her career in journalism, Haberman’s hobby is singing, and she is married with three children.

Doors to the talk in Alice Statler Auditorium will open at 6:30 p.m. and the talk will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A session. The event is free and open to the public, and those interested in attending should first reserve a ticket and later pick it up from Willard Straight Hall.