Cornell beat Brown, 3-2. Recap the game here.

No. 18 Cornell men’s hockey will hope to improve to 2-0 in conference play as it hosts Brown at 7 p.m. Cornell beat Yale, 4-2, on Friday to pick up its first win of the season and move to 1-0 in ECAC play. Recap the win over the Bulldogs here.

Preview the weekend here.

Get all the info you need about the matchup here.

Follow below for live updates.

Men’s Hockey vs. Brown – Curated tweets by DailySunSports