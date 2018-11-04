Around the Ivy League: Princeton Separates Itself as Paragon of Ancient Eight

Now that the dust has settled, it’s all but guaranteed that Princeton will claim its its third Ivy League title since 2013 after defeating Dartmouth in a battle of the undefeateds. With every other team besides the Green sitting at two league losses, the Tigers will need to win just one more game to claim at least a share of the title, but can win its first outright title since 1995 should they win out.

Meanwhile, after falling to Penn, 20-7, on Friday, Cornell football will also have to win the rest of its games in order to secure its first winning record in the Ivy League since 2005.

Princeton 14 – Dartmouth 9

What became the Ivy League’s most highly anticipated game of the season did not disappoint. The action got underway quickly, as the Green and Tigers each needed just their first drive to score against their opponents’ respective vaunting defense. The Dartmouth defense came through for the next score by sacking Princeton quarterback John Lovett in the end zone for a safety and a 9-7 lead. The defensive gridlock continued until Lovett rushed for his second touchdown of the day late in the fourth quarter to take the 14-9 lead and win to leave the Tigers as the final undefeated team in the league. Both teams combined for just 523 yards of offense on the day.

Princeton next takes on Yale as it continues to vie for an undefeated season. Dartmouth will come next to East Hill to take on Cornell.

Harvard 52 – Columbia 18

The Crimson scored a touchdown in each quarter to trounce the Lions and notch a pick-me-up win after two consecutive losses. On his senior day, Harvard quarterback Tom Stewart exploded for 393 yards and a whopping five touchdowns in the air. Stewart connected with Jack Cook for a 92-yard touchdown just 20 seconds into the game and the Crimson never looked back to improve to 2-3 in league play. Columbia, however, has dropped to 1-4 in league play after finishing 5-2 and tied for second last season.

Next for Harvard is a date with Penn in Philadelphia. Columbia will head to Rhode Island to take on Brown.

Yale 46 – Brown 16

The preseason favorites won’t repeat with an outright title, but the Bulldogs rolled over last-place Brown to pick up their third league win of the year. Yale quarterback Griffin O’Connor paid no mind to starter Kurt Rawlings being down for the season with a leg injury. The freshman unloaded 436 yards and four touchdowns in the air against the Brown secondary on 30-for-38 passing. As a team, Yale put up a staggering 598 yards of offense at the Yale Bowl.