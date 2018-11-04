THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | November 4th, 2018

Roitman Chabad Center at Cornell University and Cornell Hillel planned a vigil on Monday to remember the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Nandita Mohan / Sun Staff Photographer)
Organizers of the vigil handed out candles, encouraging Cornellians to rally against hate and darkness. (Avonlea Matheny / Sun Staff Photographer)
Supporters, including Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick ’09, cheer on Democratic congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano J.D. ’95 at a rally on Monday. Although incumbent Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) stills leads in polls, the margin has decreased in recent weeks, giving Mitrano a better chance at winning than the two previous Democratic challengers. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Students stop to admire the red leaves in front of Bailey Hall on Tuesday. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
President Martha E. Pollack delivers the State of the University Address as part of Cornell’s Trustee-Council Annual Meeting on Friday. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Senior wide receiver Lars Pedersen is surrounded by teammates after scoring the first touchdown of the game against Penn on Friday night. Although the Red entered halftime with a 7-3 lead, the Quakers ultimately claimed the victory with a dominant performance in the second half. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Cornell Taiwanese American Society held a “night market” event at Duffield Hall on Friday. (Jing Jiang / Sun Staff Photographer)
The sun sets over Berman Field as the men’s soccer team takes on Dartmouth. (Michael Wenye Li / Sun Photography Editor)
Freshman forward Michael Regush takes a fall after driving hard to the net to score his first collegiate goal, putting Cornell up 2-1 over Brown. The Red held the lead for the remainder of the game, claiming a 3-2 victory to improve to 2-0 in ECAC play. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
