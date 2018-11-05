Men’s Tennis Senior Wins Regional, Looks Ahead to National Championship

After an impressive victory at the Northeast Regional, senior David Volfson will now make the trip to Surprise, Arizona, to compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s National Fall Championship.

At the Northeast regional, the fifth-seeded Volfson beat Harvard’s 112nd ranked Andy Zhou in the semifinal and Dartmouth’s 75th ranked Charlie Broom in the final to secure the victory. Taking home the Northeast regional title is no easy task — the northeast is the largest region in the country with 128 participants representing over 35 different schools.

The victory qualified Volfson for the fall championship. Originally the national indoor championship, the Oracle ITA National Fall Championship will be held at an outdoor venue this year and proves to be the coveted prize of the fall season for college students around the country.

“It’s the national championship of the fall semester and it’s certainly one of the hardest tournaments to qualify for because you have to win a tournament like the one David did,” said head coach Silviu Tanasoui.

As for Volfson’s game plan in Arizona, Coach Tanasoui has helped him focus and tune up a few things in an effort to stay sharp and keep the momentum going.

“Since he won the regional championship, we’ve been working on several things,” Tanasoui said. “What we want him to do is make sure he goes into this event and tries to apply those things and continue on the positive note that he’s been on the last couple of months. I think he’s taken a lot of strides and he’s definitely improved. He’s got much more clarity on the court and now he creates his points.”

Volfson will do his best to keep his momentum going and take home gold from this week across four days, Nov. 7-11.