‘Good Evening, Hockey Fans’ Episode 2: Planes, Trains and Automobiles

For the first time since the season started, there will not be any hockey at Lynah Rink this weekend. Cornell women’s hockey will hit the road to take on Mercyhurst after splitting against Brown and Yale while Cornell men’s hockey heads to the Upper Peninsula to take on Northern Michigan after sweeping the Bulldogs and Bears.

To make up for the lack of home hockey this weekend, take a listen to episode two of the “Good Evening, Hockey Fans” podcast here, or below.

Episode outline:

Intro (0:00-1:05)

Thoughts in 60 (1:05-4:50)

Women’s 4-1 start; Mercyhurst outlook (4:50-9:18)

Frechette sisters fever (9:18-12:10)

Men headin’ to the U.P. and injury updates (12:10-19:50)

Special teams, offense, forecasting Northern Michigan (19:50-30:45)

Men’s and women’s predictions (30:45-33:08)

Outro (33:08-34:22)