Local Business Owner’s Gala for Alzheimer’s Research Entering 12th Year

Twelve years ago, Julie Crowley decided to use her two local businesses, Triphammer Wines and Spirits and Ithaca Coffee Company to host a gala raise money for Alzheimer’s research. This year’s event will take place at the Statler Hotel on Nov. 27.

The event was Crowley’s brainchild, and began after her mom was diagnosed with the disease. This is the event’s fourth year at the Statler.

Event patrons will have the opportunity to engage in wine and food tastings and enjoy beer from local breweries.The event will also feature a silent auction, including prizes like a private dinner by a local chef, nights at local hotels and Cornell hockey tickets.

Triphammer marketing director Aaron Rovitz praised the Statler’s accommodations for the event, which includes discounted room rates for attendees that night.

“We were looking for a facility (in 2015) that had a little bit more resources and was going to work with us a little bit more, and Statler — by far, hands down — was the best option. The staff was outstanding. They provided us with a very fair pricing deal,” Rovitz said.

Tickets will be on presale at $75, which includes access to everything mentioned above. Tickets will be sold at the door for $80. VIP tickets — being sold for $175 — also comes with access to exclusive food and drink options and valet parking.

In the past two years, the gala has raised over $60,000 per event, with all proceeds going to Alzheimer’s research. Organizers hope to do the same at this year’s event.

Rovitz highly recommends the gala to the Cornell and Ithaca communities, especially because of the local impact that the fundraising will have.

“You’re supporting a wonderful cause that will have direct impact in Tompkins County, specifically right in your backyard as well as our region. This money is staying in our area,” Rovitz said. “Every dollar that you spend is going to the cause.”

Donation come with their own benefits too, according to Rovitz.

“It’s a wonderful time. It’s a great night out,” he said.

The event is on Tuesday, Nov. 27 from 5:30 to 9 p.m, and more information about the gala can be found on the Triphammer Wines website.