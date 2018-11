No. 17 Cornell men’s hockey takes on No. 15 Princeton, looking to bounce back from a bad-bounce loss to Quinnipiac on Friday.

The Red, who lost to the Tigers in last season’s ECAC semifinals, will be tasked with slowing down the Ryan Kuffner and Max Véronneau-led Princeton offense.

Follow below for live updates.

M. Hockey vs. Princeton – Curated tweets by DailySunSports