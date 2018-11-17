Special Teams Breakdowns Derail Football’s Comeback in Season Finale at Columbia

This post will be updated.

Cornell football put the ‘special’ in special teams in a heartbreaking road loss to Columbia in its season finale on Saturday.

Two missed field goals, a punt returned for a touchdown and — worst of all — a squib kick returned for a game-winning touchdown in the final minute of play gave the Lions a 24-21 win to end the Red’s forgettable season at 3-7 and just 2-5 in Ivy League play.

Cornell appeared to have clinched a come-from-behind victory with less than a minute left. Senior quarterback Dalton Banks capped off a strong Cornell drive with a two-yard quarterback sneak for the score and a 21-17 lead.

The Red elected to try a squib kick on the ensuing kickoff as to avoid Columbia kick returner Mike Roussos, who had already returned a punt 91 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Instead, Roussos scooped up the tumbling ball, followed his blocks and took it 87 yards to the end zone. Cornell’s lead had suddenly vanished, and the offense couldn’t find a miracle of its own with 47 seconds left.

Early nominee for Ivy League Special Teams POTW Mike Roussos with a go-ahead Touchdown return! pic.twitter.com/JL4qmEF7od — Columbia Football (@ColumbiaLionsFB) November 17, 2018

With the loss, Cornell’s season ends at 3-7 overall and 2-5 in league play to finish the year in seventh place in the Ancient Eight. It’s a step back from last season’s 3-4 league record that resulted in a fifth-place finish.

A turnover and ugly special teams play put Cornell in a quick 10-0 hole in its season finale. On the Red’s first drive of the game, Banks’ 11th interception of the season gave Columbia good field position, and the defense held to force Columbia to settle for a field goal and 3-0 lead.

On Cornell’s next drive, the Red’s punt coverage went awry and Roussos returned freshman Koby Kiefer’s punt 91 yards for a touchdown.

Two missed field goals early on by senior kicker Zach Mays kept the Red off the board despite some decent offensive movement — a 48-yarder was blocked and a 22-yard chip shot went wide left. Cornell’s first four offensive series went interception, punt returned for touchdown, missed field goal, missed field goal.

Junior defensive lineman Jordan Landsman’s first career interception on a ball he tipped to himself at the line set up the Red to march into the red zone before Mays missed his second kick of the half.

Trailing by 10, Cornell finally got on the board on its penultimate drive of the first half to enter the break down by just three. The Red’s first score of the day was the first of two touchdowns for junior running back Harold Coles. Banks had two 20-plus-yard completions on the drive — one to Coles and one to sophomore receiver Eric Gallman. Coles capped off the drive with a 7-yard score.

Neither offense could get anything done in the third quarter — the back-and-forth 15 minutes that looked a bit like the 2015 contest, a 3-0 Cornell victory.

Late in the third, looking to make something work offensively, the teams traded failed fourth down attempts near midfield. Cornell was stopped short on 4th and 4; then the Red stopped the Lions on 4th and 1 before punting it away on 4th and long on the ensuing drive.

Junior linebacker Mo Bradford’s first career interception, also a ball he tipped to himself, near midfield early in the fourth quarter, gave Cornell the ball back with a chance to tie or take a lead. In need of a big play to break the back-and-forth, Coles delivered. The tailback’s 31-yard touchdown sprint, his team-leading 10th of the season, Cornell a 14-10 lead.

A big gain through the air for Columbia on 3rd and 13 — from quarterback Ty Lenhart to receiver Ronald Smith — set the Lions up in the red zone. Two plays later, wildcat quarterback Kyle Castner put the Lions back on top, 17-14, with a one-yard touchdown run.

Senior wide receiver Lars Pedersen has seemed to make one stellar catch per game recently, Saturday was no exception. With less than six minutes left, Pedersen reeled in a deep throw from Banks to move the chains on 3rd and 10, moving Cornell, trailing by three, into Lion territory. The drive then stalled — on 4th and 9 from the Columbia 35, Banks was stopped short on a QB run and the hosts took over with 4:16 to play.

After the Red’s defensive stop, the offense took over and engineered a go-ahead drive. Then, an epic special teams collapse sent Cornell to a seventh-place Ivy League finish.