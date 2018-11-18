THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | November 18th, 2018

President Martha E. Pollack sat down with The Sun on Monday to discuss the University’s progress in areas from Greek reform to mental health services. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Wang Dan, student leader of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, spoke at Goldwin Smith Hall on Wednesday. Wang provided an analysis of China’s current state and argued that international support was required for democratization to happen in China. (Michael Wenye Li / Sun Photography Editor)
Junior forward Josh Warren puts up a layup at the men’s basketball game against Delaware on Thursday. After a 9-2 run by the Blue Hens at the end of the first half, the Red struggled throughout the second half, ultimately falling 73-56. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Despite many students’ hopes for a snow day, classes continued as usual on Friday after a winter storm Thursday night. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Junior forward Connor Murphy’s shot is deflected at the men’s hockey game against Quinnipiac on Friday. The Red suffered an unfortunate loss after a crazy bounce off of the glass put the Bobcats up 3-2 in the third period. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Cornell Vietnamese Association hosted its annual Pho Night on Saturday. (Jose Covarrubias / Sun Staff Photographer)
With less than ten minutes to play, sophomore forward Cam Donaldson scored a goal to put Cornell up 4-1 over Princeton on Saturday. (Ben Parker / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
