Live Blog: No. 15 Men’s Hockey Clashes With Archrival Harvard at Madison Square Garden

One of the top rivalries college hockey is set to take place at the world’s most famous arena. For the first time in the two teams’ histories, Cornell men’s hockey and Harvard are set to face one another in Madison Square Garden. The non-conference game in The Frozen Apple will place one of the most emotional matchups in college hockey on the big stage.
- Preview The Frozen Apple here…
- Get all you need to know about Harvard and the matchup here…
- Get a brief history of the Cornell-Harvard rivalry here…
Follow below for live updates.