Law Students Tackle Hunger Relief Through Finals Care Package Fundraiser

Amid freezing temperatures, gray skies and impending final exams, the Public Interest Law Union offered students warmth and comfort in a fundraiser that allowed students to make finals care packages for their friends.

Consisting of candy and snacks, each care package costs $5, and all the proceeds will be donated to Cornell Hunger Relief.

“[The care package] helps keep the sugar levels up while people are studying,” PILU President Ferdinand Suba Jr. grad told The Sun. “These care packages are delivered to the recipients, so they not only get some candy but also get a message.”

The care package fundraiser has been popular among law students — PILU has already raised $370 from just the first day of tabling. On Thursday, PILU will once again set up the fundraiser in the foyer of the law school to offer students care packages.

“We were inspired to do this fundraiser because we are able to give back to the community while also boosting school morale for finals,” Suba said.

For the past three years, PILU has donated the funds from the care package fundraiser to Cornell Hunger Relief, which is an organization that alleviates food insecurity by running various fundraisers, food drives and volunteering events.

CHR puts the donations towards its annual Thanksgiving Turkey Donation Drive, in which it raises money for local partners such as Groton Food Providers and Tompkins Community Action, which use the money to provide a turkey to families who would otherwise be unable to afford one.

“This year we were able to donate turkeys to 410 families. Usually we need to raise enough money to donate to between 300 to 500 families each year, so we really appreciate the extra help from the PILU fundraiser,” said CHR President Juliet Remi ’20.

Although the Thanksgiving Turkey Donation Drive for this year has already finished, CHR will store the money for the 2019 donation.