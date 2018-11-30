Live Blog: No. 16 Men’s Hockey Looks to Rebound at Dartmouth

This evening, Cornell men’s hockey will skate in Hanover against Ivy League and ECAC foe Dartmouth. The Red is looking for a bounce-back win after it fell flat against Harvard at MSG last weekend. The Crimson waits on deck in Cambridge.

Cornell will have to get it done this weekend without starting sophomore goalie Matt Galajda, who was injured in the loss to Harvard in New York City. Galajda will miss at least both games this weekend, while classmate Austin McGrath gets the start against Dartmouth. Junior forward Jeff Malott will also return to the lineup against Dartmouth after missing the past three games to injury.

Preview this weekend’s slate here.

Get everything you need to know about the road trip to Ivy rivals here.

Follow below for live updates.

Men’s Hockey @ Dartmouth – Curated tweets by DailySunSports