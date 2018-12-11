Vince Staples to Perform at Ithaca’s State Theatre

Long Beach rapper Vince Staples announced on Tuesday that his Smile, You’re on Camera Tour will include a stop at Ithaca’s State Theatre on March 1, 2019. The tour will also feature breakthrough Baltimore rapper Jpegmafia.

The tour’s announcement follows the recent surprise release of Staples’ third album FM! which includes features from Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign and several others. Read Daniel Moran’s ’21 review of the album here.

“We’re excited to continue offering an incredibly diverse slate of live music in Ithaca,” Dan Smalls ’92 of DSP Shows wrote in an email to The Sun. “This show should be a great one to bring the masses off the hills.”

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Peter Buonanno is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. He can be reached at arts@cornellsun.com.