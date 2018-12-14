Perpetrators Had ‘Some Familiarity’ With Stabbing Victim, Police Say

Three males ages 13, 15 and 16 are being prosecuted in connection to a stabbing in the Ithaca Commons on Friday in which a male victim who was “bleeding profusely from the face and back” after being stabbed several times had to be transported to a regional trauma center via helicopter.

According to an updated press release from the Ithaca Police Department, “further investigation has revealed that the victim and the perpetrators had some familiarity with each other previously,” reversing a previous statement that there was no apparent connection between the perpetrators and the victim.

The names of the perpetrators are still being withheld because of their juvenile status, but one of the perpetrators is also wanted on two other warrants from another state, in connection with a homicide and a violation of probation in connection with a rape.

The perpetrators were arrested on charges of charges of gang assault in the first degree and assault in the first degree, and two of them have cases pending in the Youth Part of the Superior Court and the other in the Tompkins County Family Court.

The victim was previously reported to be in a “critical but stable condition,” and the police are not releasing any additional information about the incident at this time.