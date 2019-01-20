Women’s Hockey Builds Winning Streak, Dominates Dartmouth and Harvard

Cornell women’s hockey rolled past conference foes Dartmouth and Harvard this past weekend, tallying its fourth and fifth shutouts of the season.

After returning from winter break with a tie and a loss, the Red looked to be back in top form as it squared off against Dartmouth Friday afternoon.

“This year we had a bit of a slow start back from break in our first two games,” said senior forward Diana Buckley. “However, since the [5-0] Princeton loss we have really woken up and are ready to compete and finish the rest of the season in the win column.”

Cornell harnessed its competitive drive to blank Dartmouth 3-0 and give sophomore goaltender Lindsay Browning her first career shutout. Browning made 22 saves.

Other highlights from the tilt included a goal and assist from senior forward Lenka Serdar, two assists from freshman forward Gillis Frechette and a goal each from junior forward Paige Lewis and junior defender Jaime Bourbonnais.

Undeterred by inclement weather, on Saturday Cornell traveled to Cambridge to take on Harvard. The Red was relentless, dismantling the Crimson to win 6-0.

Sophomore forward Maddie Mills notched her first career hat trick and senior forward Pippy Gerace, Serdar and junior forward Grace Graham all lit the lamp as well.

After making 23 saves, senior goaltender Marlène Boissonnault picked up her 13th career shutout, which is third all-time at Cornell.

“Hats off to Lindsay and Marlène who are both playing great and are a huge part of our success,” Serdar said. “I also think our team commitment to defense is starting to show. We know we need to be tough and block shots if we want to continue to have success going forward.”

In addition to remaining a defensive stalwart, the Red is looking to continue its offensive momentum.

“We put a lot of shots on net this weekend and consequently scored more goals than a normal,” Buckley said. “Continuing this offensive spurt will be key moving forward in the season.”

Cornell will be back in action to take on Colgate in a two-game series this weekend.

“We are all very excited for what is left in store for our season,” Boissonnault said. “We are seeing more and more of our potential as the season goes on, which is a great thing to see in January.”