No. 10 Wrestling Wins Close Battles, Defeats No. 24 Lock Haven

Eight of 10 Cornell wrestlers won their matchups on Saturday at the Friedman Wrestling Center, earning Cornell a 32-9 victory over Lock Haven. Cornell is now 9-2 for the season.

Junior Brandon Womack of the 174 weight class and classmate Max Dean of the 184 weight class both won tight decisions, starting the competition strong for the Red.

Next up, senior Ben Honis won his match in a major decision, continuing the momentum for the Red. In the 285 weight class, senior Jeramy Sweany fell to a nationally ranked opponent, but the Red bounced back — freshman Vitali Arujau in the 125 weight class, junior Chas Tucker in the 133 weight class, sophomore Yianni Diakomihalis in the 141 weight class, senior Jonathan Furnas in the 149 weight class and junior Adam Santoro in the 157 weight class claimed five victories in a row for Cornell.

Arujau and Tucker both won in tight decisions. Similar to Womack and Dean, Tucker clinched victory after a close battle. Head coach Rob Koll said that Cornell wrestlers win these close matchups because of their experience in competing and training.

“These guys have each had great competition this year so they should be comfortable in close matches,” Koll said. “They also have great workout partners in the practice room that can put them out of their comfort zones in preparation for matches like these.”

Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor

Though the Red had already claimed victory, the Bald Eagles responded with a win in the last matchup of the day, beating freshman Andrew Berreyesa in the 165 weight class.

Notably, two Cornell wrestlers remain undefeated this season: No. 11 Arujau and No. 1 Diakomihalis, the latter of whom won the national title as a freshman last season.

In addition to these two, the Red’s 10-wrestler lineup contains four other nationally ranked individuals: No. 15 Womack, No. 10 Dean, No. 13 Tucker and No. 17 Honis.

This was the Red’s first home competition since mid-November, which Koll says gives it an advantage.

“We are extremely difficult to beat at home,” Koll said. “I look forward to continuing this home-field advantage next weekend.”

The Red will face two conference foes at Friedman next weekend: the University of Pennsylvania on Friday evening followed by Princeton University on Saturday afternoon.