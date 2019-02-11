Pair of Men’s Hockey Forwards Earn ECAC Weekly Awards After 2-Win Weekend

A pair of wins has birthed a pair of ECAC weekly award winners for Cornell men’s hockey.

Junior forward Jeff Malott has been named the ECAC Player of the Week and freshman forward Michael Regush has earned ECAC Rookie of the Week honors — both for their respective efforts in Cornell’s weekend sweep over Clarkson and St. Lawrence.

For Regush, the award comes thanks to a goal in each win on the weekend, highlighted by a SportsCenter Top 10-caliber effort on a tally that made it 4-0 against Clarkson in the second period Friday night.

On the highlight reel effort, Regush danced between two Golden Knights with a toe drag before tucking the puck between the legs of Clarkson netminder Jake Kielly.

“If I answer that honestly, it won’t sound good,” Regush laughed after Saturday’s win when asked how many times he’s watched his goal against Clarkson.

Watching another angle of Michael Regush’s goal last night, it’s even more impressive. Goal of the year candidate. pic.twitter.com/YsTKwguU90 — Zachary Silver (@zachsilver) February 9, 2019

Regush’s second goal on the weekend, a power play tally that opened the scoring against St. Lawrence, was his four on the man-advantage this season, making him the first Cornell rookie to record four or more power-play goals in a season since current Columbus Blue Jackets forward Riley Nash ’11.

As for Malott, who has seen his season riddled by injuries, the junior earns himself the accolade after two goals against Clarkson and a secondary assist on Cornell’s first goal against St. Lawrence.

On his first tally, Malott scored a deft power-play tip-in on a man-advantage opportunity he himself drew. On his second, the power forward made a cut to the net during 4-on-4 play and roofed a shot to make it 5-0 against Clarkson.

“That’s the kind of play we’ve been encouraging of all our guys,” Schafer said Friday of Malott’s second goal.

Now up two spots to No. 8 in the country in the latest USCHO.com poll, Cornell takes on Yale and Brown — both teams also receiving votes in the poll — on the road this weekend.