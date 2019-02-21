Triphammer Road Sees 2 Robberies in Less Than A Week

Two separate robberies plagued Tompkins County in the last week, one at a Tops gas station on Saturday and one at the Tompkins Trust Company on Wednesday. Both are located on Triphammer Road.

Two individuals were involved in the gas station robbery, police said, and one suspect was apprehended Wednesday and remains in custody. Police arrested a suspect for the Tompkins Trust robbery less than one hour after the incident.

On Tuesday, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department posted surveillance video from the robbery on Facebook, soliciting help from the community to find the two individuals associated with Saturday’s armed robbery at the Tops Triphammer Road gas station.

Two hooded individuals entered the station’s vestibule on Saturday night, and one wielded a gun. The two left the convenience store with cash, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Department apprehended one suspect Wednesday morning, but said they would not release the suspect’s name on account of age.

“I would like to applaud the hard work performed by our investigators on this case,” Sheriff Derek Osborne said. One individual remains at large.

On Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s department responded to a reported bank robbery at Tompkins Trust Company in the Town of Lansing. Cash was stolen, and Osborne reported that the suspect — Maurice Marshall, 48 — was apprehended within an hour, “thanks to the prompt and coordinated response of our deputies and law enforcement partners.”

Marshall did not display a weapon, according to the police. The Lansing man has been charged with second-degree robbery, a felony charge. Marshall’s arraignment is pending.

According to the police statement, the two incidents were not related.