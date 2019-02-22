No. 4 Men’s Lacrosse Outlasts Hobart in High-Scoring, Turnover-Ridden Season Opener

Looking to begin its 2019 season on a high note, Cornell men’s lacrosse traveled to Geneva on Friday to take on its longtime rival Hobart and emerged victorious, 19-16.

In the 138th meeting between the owners of college lacrosse’s oldest rivalry, 35 goals and 45 turnovers set the tone in what was a relatively sloppy and high-scoring tilt — the highest scoring of any game played between Cornell and Hobart.

Junior attack Jeff Teat talled eight points on six goals and two assists, while sophomore John Piatelli and senior Clarke Petterson each added six points on four goals and two assists.

Sophomore FOGO Paul Rasimowicz, healthy after a long injury stint last season, won 14 of his 30 faceoffs, and Cornell was 17 for 39 on faceoffs overall.

Cornell, now 1-0, will face Lehigh at Schoellkopf Field in its home opener on Sunday. Opening faceoff is at 1 p.m.