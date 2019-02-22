No. 9 Men’s Hockey Comes Back, Drops Heartbreaker to RPI in Overtime

This post will be updated.

After falling behind by a pair of goals early, Cornell men’s hockey embarked on a painstaking comeback attempt in an effort to avoid a catastrophic late-season loss at home.

Junior forward Jeff Malott scored twice to help see the comeback come to fruition, but Cornell would ultimately fall in overtime by a score of 3-2.

With 52 seconds left in overtime, Todd Burgess netted the game winner for the visitors, capitalizing on a turnover and beating sophomore goaltender Matt Galajda.

Despite the outcome, Cornell dominated most of the second and third periods, amassing a total of 37 shots on goal to RPI’s 16. With Quinnipiac defeating St. Lawrence Friday, Cornell falls out of first place in the ECAC.

Freshman Engineer goaltender Owen Savory, after leading his team to a tie against the Red when the teams met in the Capital Region earlier in the season, made 35 saves, including a handful of stops in overtime that prevented the Red from netting the game-winner.

The Red will look to bounce back and salvage its hopes of a Cleary Cup tomorrow when Union visits Lynah on senior night. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

