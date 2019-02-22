Surge Comes Too Late as No. 9 Wrestling Bested By No. 6 Ohio State to Wrap Up Regular Season

Had three of Cornell wrestling’s top grapplers not gritted down for three tough-fought victories against ranked opponents, no one would have blamed those in attendance at Newman Arena Friday night should they have headed home distraught.

Entering the final three matches against No. 6 Ohio State — all which were between ranked wrestlers on either side — Cornell was facing the chance of perhaps just two decisions in their favor a week removed from wins over nationally-ranked Virginia Tech and North Carolina.

But the lightweights — No. 8 Vitali Arujau at 125 pounds, No. 13 Chas Tucker at 133 and reigning national champion No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis at 141 — all salvaged some happy faces and cheers in an otherwise tough night for the Red, which fell to the Buckeyes, 25-9, on Friday in the final tune-up before postseason action.

The victory was vengeance for Ohio State, which fell to the Red, 19-18, when the opponents last met two years ago in Ithaca. Also this time, the Newman crowd not only supported the Red wrestlers but also Ithaca Hospicare, as funds were raised for the cause based on attendance and fan pledges.

Diakomihalis, who was handed the primetime final showdown of the night against No. 3 Joey McKenna, handled one of his top threats to a second consecutive title rather easily to stay undefeated on the year with NCAAs just four weeks away.

In the 7-5 decision, Diakomihalis showcased much of the same flexibility and swagger he possessed in the memorable 2018 run after an ACL tear in last year’s NCAA tournament may have worried onlookers if the now-sophomore could return to form.

But while Diakomihalis’ win was the night’s most reputable, Tucker earned the night’s most memorable. After no offensive points in regulation and no points in sudden victory, Tucker and higher-ranked No. 6 Luke Pletcher entered rideouts tied at one apiece.

But the rideouts did not come without some controversy. With nine seconds left in the first rideout period and Tucker starting on top, Pletcher was awarded an escape point before an incensed Cornell coaches corner threw in a challenge cube and argued that both wrestlers were out of bounds when Pletcher escaped. The officials took the point away from Pletcher after review, and shortly thereafter, Ohio State issued a challenge of their own for locked hands on Tucker.

The review went in favor of Cornell once again, and after escaping in the second rideout period, Tucker locked up his third consecutive victory over a ranked opponent to move to 23-4 on the year.

Arujau, who kicked off Cornell’s three-decision streak, dominated No. 17 Malik Heinselman, 6-0, and continued his torrid rise after moving down to the 125-pound weight in December. The freshman’s only loss on the season comes at the hands of his teammate Tucker, when both wrestled at 133 in the Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open back in November.

Before Arajau’s domination came the less-than-ideal portion of Cornell’s night. Most notably, No. 7 Max Dean (184), fresh off wins against two nationally-ranked opponents — including then-No. 3 Zack Zavatsky of Virginia Tech — had the chance to make it three straight against undefeated No. 1 Myles Martin.

But Martin, the overwhelming favorite for his second national title, showed why that belief is true and blew by Dean, 13-6.

Both No. 14 Brandon Womack (174) and No. 7 Ben Honis (197) had the chance to notch one more quality win on their resume with postseason action on the horizon, but Womack was outlasted by No. 19 Ethan Smith, 5-4, and Honis couldn’t topple No. 2 Kollin Moore, 14-4.

This pair of decisions sandwiched a few less remarkable losses for Cornell on the night. At 149 pounds, the debut weight in the dual, Will Koll fell to No. 3 Micah Jordan via tech fall, Adam Santoro (165) fell by major decision to No. 6 Ke-Shawn Hayes, Andrew Berryessa (165) held his own but was topped by No. 12 Te’Shan Campbell and Jeramy Sweany (285) was 30 seconds away from overtime before a late takedown from No. 11 Chase Singletary sealed the deal, 6-5.

Now done with the regular season at 13-3 in dual meets, Cornell sets its sights on the EIWA tournament, set for March 8-9 at Binghamton, and the later the NCAA tournament, set for March 21-23 in Pittsburgh.