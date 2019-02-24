THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | February 24th, 2019

Students head back to North Campus after classes Monday afternoon. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Wegmans introduced temporary price cuts on select food items after the government shutdown led to a shortage in national food stamp funding. The reductions started on Feb. 16 and will continue through March 2. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
A student drops by the Willard Straight Hall Resource Center for popcorn on Thursday. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Cornell wrestling wrapped up its regular season Friday evening with a 25-9 loss to No. 6 Ohio State. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Junior forward Jeff Malott lines up a shot against RPI goaltender Owen Savory. After Cornell went down 2-0 in the first period, Malott scored two goals to take the game into overtime, but the Red ultimately fell to a last-minute RPI goal. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Freshman midfielder Genevieve DeWinter eyes a path to the goal at the women’s lacrosse home-opener against Penn State on Saturday. DeWinter scored three goals in the 14-12 loss. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Sophomore forward Tristan Mullin advances the puck during Saturday’s game against Union. The Red finished its final regular season home game with a 3-1 victory. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Students head back to North Campus after classes Monday afternoon. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Wegmans introduced temporary price cuts on select food items after the government shutdown led to a shortage in national food stamp funding. The reductions started on Feb. 16 and will continue through March 2. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
A student drops by the Willard Straight Hall Resource Center for popcorn on Thursday. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Cornell wrestling wrapped up its regular season Friday evening with a 25-9 loss to No. 6 Ohio State. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Junior forward Jeff Malott lines up a shot against RPI goaltender Owen Savory. After Cornell went down 2-0 in the first period, Malott scored two goals to take the game into overtime, but the Red ultimately fell to a last-minute RPI goal. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Freshman midfielder Genevieve DeWinter eyes a path to the goal at the women’s lacrosse home-opener against Penn State on Saturday. DeWinter scored three goals in the 14-12 loss. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Sophomore forward Tristan Mullin advances the puck during Saturday’s game against Union. The Red finished its final regular season home game with a 3-1 victory. (Boris Tsang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)