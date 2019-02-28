Ithaca Police Respond to Downtown Bomb Threat, Conclude No Current Public Threat

The Ithaca Police Department responded to a bomb threat this morning at the Tompkins Financial site, according to a press release by the department.

At around 8:25 a.m., officers, assisted by the Cornell University Police Department and the Ithaca Police Department’s K-9 Unit, searched the 118 East Seneca Street location. Officers closed off the area and began a preliminary investigation. Ultimately, nothing unusual was detected and the investigators concluded that there is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation was assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact officers. The Ithaca Police tip line can be reached at (607)-330-0000.

This is a developing story.