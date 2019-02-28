Steve Aoki to Headline Slope Day

Steve Aoki will be headlining Slope Day in May, the Cornell Slope Day Programming Board announced at the Student Assembly meeting on Thursday afternoon. Aoki, who is coming off the release of his latest album Neon Future III, is best known as the world’s hardest working DJ.

Neon Future III has garnered critical acclaim and features smash singles such as “Just Hold On,” “Waste it On Me” and “Pretender” as well as guest appearances from artists such as BTS, Lil Yachty and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction. Aoki’s next stop after Slope Day on May 8 is A Coruña, Spain on May 10. So don’t expect the “Azukita” star to stick around long in Ithaca.

Hip hop artist Cousin Stizz and singer EZI will be joining Aoki on the slope this year. Cousin Stizz is best known for his song “Headlock” which features Migos rapper Offset. EZI, however, has yet to break into the mainstream.

