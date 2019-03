Cornell men’s hockey can clinch its second consecutive ECAC regular season title tonight with a win over Clarkson. Last time the teams met, the Red rolled to a 5-0 victory.

Last night, Cornell locked up a first-round bye with a 4-2 win over St. Lawrence. With one game to go, just one point separates Cornell and second place Harvard and Quinnipiac; two points separate Cornell and Clarkson.

Listen to Episode 9 of “Good Evening, Hockey Fans” here.

Follow below for live updates.

Cornell at Clarkson – Curated tweets by DailySunSports