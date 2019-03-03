THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS | March 3rd, 2019

Chie Matsumoto, Japanese reporter and activist, spoke on Wednesday about the influence of the #MeToo Movement in Japanese media. (Jing Jiang / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
A student crosses the Arts Quad Wednesday night. (Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor)
Omar Din ’19, College of Human Ecology Representative, speaks at the Student Assembly meeting on Thursday. At the meeting, the Cornell Slope Day Programming Board announced the slope day headliner while Students for Justice in Palestine spurred a discussion on the boycott, divest and sanction movement for Israel. (Alice Song / Sun Staff Photographer)
Junior defender Jaime Bourbonnais shoots the puck at the first game of the ECAC quarterfinal playoff series. Cornell outshot RPI 67-5 in the 2-1 overtime victory. (Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor)
Freshman forward Theresa Grace Mbanefo attempts a layup during the Red’s 66-56 win over Yale on Friday. (Ben Parker / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Vince Staples performed at the State Theatre Friday night. (Ben Parker / Sun Assistant Photography Editor)
Junior midfielder Connor Fletcher lines up a shot at the men’s lacrosse game against Albany. Fletcher scored the game-winning goal with under 14 seconds left to play, giving the Red its first win over Albany in four years. (Boris Tsang / Sun Photography Editor)
