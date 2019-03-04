Track Finals Filled With Personal Bests

The stage was set this weekend in Boston for both men’s and women’s track to accomplish new heights in the ECAC Finals and IC4A Finals, respectively.

Racing against the big names of the East like Rutgers and University of Connecticut, the Red didn’t place in the top three for either conference final — but they made up for it in the way of multiple personal bests throughout the weekend.

The women’s team began the weekend on a high note with senior Briar Brumely advancing to the ECAC Finals with a 4:47.85 in the mile, good for qualifiers and a personal best. Sophomore Melissa Zammitti wasn’t far behind with a 4:52.65 for 13th place.

Senior Gracie Todd set a PB in the 5K with a 17:06.32. Mid-distance had an impressive outing with the 4x800m, made up by junior Victoria Casarrubias, freshman Allyson Gaedje, senior Marissa Holl and sophomore Melissa Zammitti running an 8:55.57 to move to No. 10 all-time at Cornell and finish with the second-best time of the day to advance to the final.

Women’s field and sprint events were not far behind with Claire Kao clearing 12-1.5 in the pole vault for an 8th place finish. Sophomore Corinne Kennedy ran a swift 1:14.33 500m to move on to the finals. The women’s team ranked a respectable 15th place and remain optimistic heading into the outdoor season.

The Men’s team placed a little farther back at 26th place, standing with a total of nine scored points leaving Boston, but all members of the team put up personal best records heading back to Ithaca.

Junior Steve Neumaier entered the finals Sunday with a personal best 4:05.63, putting points on the board with a third-place finish. Sophomore Edward Belosi finished the 1000m with a 2:28.58, sticking with fast heat and cruising comfortably across the finish line.

Freshmen Matthew Fusco and Jamie Granata finished 8:20.47 and 8:1.19, respectively, in the 3000m to break a longstanding freshman record in the event dating back to 1983.

Men’s middle distance also had a satisfying final with the 4x800m final set for Sunday. Senior Roc Johnson started the first leg with a personal best 1:53.77, smoothly handing off to freshman Shane Johnson to put the Red in a comfortable position.

Johnson would also PB with a 1:53.32 staying with the lead pack to hand it off to sophomore Jonathan Plass, whose 1:52.32 allowed senior Brandon Phillips to be in position to approach the heels of the leader.

Phillips would race the fastest 800m of his career, a staggering: 51.40 split, and good enough to put the relay team in scoring position at sixth place with a final time of 7:30.81.

The Red returns to Ithaca to rest after the end of the Indoor Season and look to only improve on these numbers as they head to their first outdoor season meet at William & Mary on March 23.

