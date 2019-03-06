A$AP Twelvyy Will Open for A$AP Ferg in March at Cornell’s Barton Hall

Cornell Concert Commission announced Wednesday in a Facebook post that A$AP Twelvy would be the opening act for A$AP Ferg at Barton Hall on March 24.

A$AP Twelvyy and A$AP Ferg are both members of the hip hop collective A$AP Mob and have collaborated extensively, including on the Cozy Tapes series and on Twelvy’s debut album 12. A$AP Twelvyy is best known for his hit song “Diamonds” which features A$AP Mob front man, A$AP Rocky.

Twelvyy released his debut album 12 in August of 2017 and recently released the song “Child’s Play” back in January.

Peter Buonanno is a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences. He can be reached at pbuonanno@cornellsun.com.