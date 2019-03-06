First-Year Ithaca College Student Dies in Car Accident

Kelly Anne Perkins, a 19-year-old Ithaca College freshman, died in a two-vehicle car crash on Monday in Caroline, N.Y., according to an Tompkins County press release.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a two-vehicle car crash in Caroline on the 700 block of Valley Road.

According to the release, Perkins lost control of her vehicle on the snowy morning and crossed paths with a truck. The Ford Focus Perkins was driving was “severely damaged” while the other car, a GMC Sierra, sustained damage to its front, according to the press release.

Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The crash is still under investigation and there are currently no charges filed according to the press release.

Perkins, who lived in Berkshire, was a first-year student at Ithaca College enrolled in the School of Health and Human Services, according to a statement from I.C. president Shirley Collado on Monday. On campus, she was a student employee of Residential Life and Parking Services and her parents, Enoch and Debbie Perkins, are both “longtime” employees of I.C., Collado said in the statement.

Collado also offered support and resources and encouraged the I.C. community to hold Perkin’s family in their “thoughts and prayers.”

“This is devastating news and I ask that you please join me in holding Enoch and Debbie, and their son Eric, deeply in our thoughts and in our hearts, as well as all members of Kelly’s family, friends, classmates, fellow first-year students, and professors,” Collado said in the statement. “Over the coming days in particular, please be sure to seek support as you need it, and take care of yourselves and those around you.”

A community gathering was held on Tuesday at Ithaca College’s Muller Chapel to “process the enormity of the loss,” according to Collado.

A fake funding page, claiming to be for the cost of Perkins’ funeral, was posted to website GoGetFunding, the Voice reported. According to David Maley, director of public relations at Ithaca College, the “GoGetFunding page is not affiliated with Ithaca College” and “is not authorized by the Perkins family.”

A legitimate GoFundMe page authorized by the Perkins family can be found here.

Ithaca College offers counseling services for students at 607-274-3136 and faculty and staff at 1-800-327-2255. Cornell students may consult with counselors from Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS) by calling 607-255-5155. An Ithaca-based Crisisline is available at 607-272-1616.